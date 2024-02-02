Government Supports UNDP’s Country Programme 2024-2028



The Royal Government of Cambodia supports the country programme 2024-2028 of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The support was highlighted by H.E. Chheang Yanara, Senior Minister in Charge of Special Mission and Second Vice President of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC), in the First Regular Session 2024 of the Executive Board of UNDP at the UN’s headquarters in New York, the U.S., on Jan. 31, according to a press release from the CDC.

Addressing the function, H.E. Chheang Yanara highlighted the significance of cooperation between Cambodia and UNDP.

The senior minister continued that the country programme is guided by Cambodia’s sectoral development policy and priority sectors under the framework of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation (UNSDC 2024-2028).

The priorities are in line with the Pentagonal Strategy-Phase I, especially the acceleration of inclusive growth, economic diversification, and human resource development.

He thanked UNDP for its close co

operation and significant contribution to Cambodia’s socio-economic development and looked forward to the rollout of the country programme.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse