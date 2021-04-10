Government to Further Support Victim Families of COVID-19

The families whose members died, are infected, or are quarantined due to COVID-19 will receive more assistance from the Royal Government, affirmed Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen in a special statement from his residence in Takhmao town, Kandal province this morning.

According to the Premier, the government will pay the electricity and clean water bills for five months for any families whose member passed away due to COVID-19 (for Cambodians only), for three months for any families whose member is infected with the deadly virus, and for two months for the families under the quarantine.

Moreover, each family whose member died of COVID-19 will receive 10 million Riel (US$2,500) and 100 kg of milled rice (for Cambodians only), while the families in quarantine will get 300,000 Riel (US$75), 25 kg of milled rice, a box of instant noodle, and 20 cans of tinned fish as before.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also expressed his thanks to the Association of Banks in Cambodia (ABC) and the Cambodia Microfinance Association (CMA) that have recently taken payment relief measures for customers who have been suffered or impacted by the pandemic.

The Prime Minister also encouraged the financial institutions to be more helpful for those who have been infected with the deadly virus.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said that about 340,000 customers have been given a special loan repayment scheme that involved a sum of about US$4 billion.

Cambodia’s tally of COVID-19 rose to 4,080 this morning, and thousands of families are under quarantine, he said.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press