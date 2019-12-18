Government to Take Legal Action Against Producer of Misleading Video about Cambodia

The Royal Government of Cambodia will take legal action against a foreigner who has produced a misleading film about Cambodia to discourage tourists to visit the Kingdom.

The notification was shared in a recent press release from the Ministry of Tourism, continuing that the ministry had held a meeting with the General Department of Immigration, the Ministry of Interior, and a lawyer to figure out how file law suit against the person.

The Ministry of Tourism has requested the Ministry of Interior to permanently block the visa of the foreigner, said H.E. Minister Thong Khon in the release.

In addition, the ministry plans to file the complaint to Google and Facebook in order to request the removal of the false video.

Ministry of Tourism will coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation as well as other competent state institutions to file legal action against the person, he added.

According to the minister, the legal action will be taken in accordance with articles 50 and 68 in the Tourism Law.

A foreigner claimed to be Iranian living in the Netherlands with a YouTube channel named "James FT", filmed a video about some places in Cambodia conveying misleading content, especially for tourists.

Following the post, the public as well as private sector and government officials reacted strongly to the video and asked the authorities to take action against the producer.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press