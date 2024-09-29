Government’s Free Bus Service during Pchum Ben Holiday Begins



People gathered at different bus stops early this morning to get on the public buses provided free of charge by the Royal Government during the Pchum Ben holiday.

H.E. Heng Sour, Minister of Labour and Vocational Training, and H.E. Khuong Sreng, Phnom Penh Municipal Governor, accompanied by their colleagues, saw people off at a bus stop at Russey Keo public park in Phnom Penh’s Khan Russey Keo.

Some 100 buses are used to provide the free service in Phnom Penh and 497 others back and forth between the capital and provinces between Sept. 29 and Oct. 4.

The service is aimed to reduce the people’s travel expenses during the annual Pchum Ben Festival or Festival for the Dead, which falls this year from Oct. 1 to 3.

Flocks of people are set to return to their homeland, go to pagodas, travel to different tourism destinations, and join various entertainment activities during the Pchum Ben Festival, one of the biggest holidays in the country.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse