Governor of Svay Rieng Province Meets Ambassador of Timor-Leste

Svay Rieng Provincial Governor H.E. Men Vibol has received H.E. Ermenegildo Kupa Lopes, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste to the Kingdom of Cambodia.

During the meeting held in Svay Rieng provincial city yesterday, H.E. Ermenegildo Kupa Lopes told H.E. Governor of his visit, the purpose of which is to understand the potential areas and development of Svay Rieng, which is one of the provinces along the border between Cambodia and Vietnam, where Timor-Leste can learn and develop at the border with Indonesia as well.

H.E. Ambassador also mentioned that in the future, he will coordinate the head of border and Governor of Municipality from Timor-Leste to visit Cambodia, especially Svay Rieng province, in order to learn experience and model to develop Timor-Leste border as well. In addition, he also invited H.E. Governor to visit Timor-Leste to share experience and knowledge on how to promote development the same way as Svay Rieng province.

For his part, H.E. Men Vibol briefed his guest on the history of Svay Rieng province, saying that it was formed in 1922 by His Majesty King Sisowath, during the French colony.

H.E. Governor also highlighted the potential areas of the province, namely industry and tourism, agro-industry and pure agriculture. Among them, industry and tourism consist of 133 factories, 28 casinos and hotels along the border at the 8 border check-points.

