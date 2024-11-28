Governor of Takeo Seeks Chinese Investment for New Port Construction.



Takeo: The Takeo provincial governor has reached out to Hangxiao Steel Structure Co., Ltd. from the People’s Republic of China, urging them to invest in the construction of a new port and in livestock development within the province.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, H.E. Vei Samnang extended this invitation during a meeting on November 26 with representatives of Hangxiao Steel Structure Co., Ltd. in Shanghai, China. The governor was in the city leading a delegation on a week-long visit. He took this opportunity to discuss the potential of Takeo province, emphasizing the progress of the Funan Techo Canal construction, which is poised to become a crucial transportation route alongside existing National Roads 2 and 3, and other means of transport such as airways and railways.

Governor Vei Samnang pointed out the strategic advantage of building the port in Takeo province due to its connection with the Funan Techo Canal, which stretches 57 kilometers through the region. He highlighted the province’s manufa

cturing capabilities, which include factories for footwear and bags, and noted its potential for farming and natural tourism.

The representatives from Hangxiao Steel Structure Co., Ltd. responded positively to the governor’s proposal, agreeing to visit Takeo province to further explore the investment opportunities.