Gov’t Forbids Destruction of a Historical Bridge in Battambang Province

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen reaffirmed here this morning that the Royal Government will not allow the destruction of a historical bridge built since the French-colonial era in Battambang province.

While presiding over the graduation ceremony of nearly 3,000 students of the Royal University of Law and Economics, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said any object or construction, built for more than 50 years, can be considered as a historical achievement. Therefore why does a centenary bridge need to be destroyed? he asked.

Known as Spean Thmar Chass (Old Stone Bridge), this French colonial-era bridge, crossing Sangke River, is a symbol of Battambang province.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen made the clarification in response to some rumors circulated on social media that this bridge will be destroyed due to its old age.

The Premier continued that Battambang provincial authorities had just informed the public not to use this bridge to avoid any possible danger.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press