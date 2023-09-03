GOVT TO ORGANISE 5,000 AGRO MADANI SALES SESSIONS THIS YEAR

The government will organise 5,000 Agro MADANI sales sessions with a target sales value of RM39 million this year, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

He said until Aug 27, a total of 1,559 sales programmes were implemented in ministries and government agencies nationwide involving sales of RM32.7 million and savings of RM9.81 million.

"A total of 25,073 entrepreneurs participated in this sales programme involving 779,000 visitors," he said in a statement here today.

He said that through this Agro MADANi Sale, the commodities sold were expanded to include fresh products and controlled items with savings of 10 to 30 percent lower than the local market price for selected commodities.

He said the Agro MADANI Sale will continue to be strengthened as one of the government's ongoing efforts to help ease the burden of the people while also increasing the income of agricultural entrepreneurs.

The Agro MADANI Sales Programme is one of the government's initiatives to help people across the country, especially in areas with high population density.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency