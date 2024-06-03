Graid Technology Announces SupremeRAID(TM) SE Beta Program, Delivering Enterprise-Level Data Protection & Performance to Workstation and Desktop Users

Graid Technology extends its award-winning SupremeRAID software in a "bring your own GPU" deployment model.

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / Graid Technology, an industry trailblazer in GPU-based RAID for NVMe and creators of groundbreaking SupremeRAID , today announced the closed beta testing program for a new product line – SupremeRAID SE. With a focus on high-end workstations and consumers, SupremeRAID SE allows for enterprise-grade RAID data protection at the desktop level.

SupremeRAID SE enables professionals to harness their existing GPU hardware to configure high-performance and highly resilient RAID setups easily. The solution supports between 4 and 8 NVMe drives, making it ideal for users who require robust data management without the complexity of traditional RAID configurations.

"We proudly present the SupremeRAID SE beta program, now open to the public. SupremeRAID SE is remarkable for its ability to let users leverage their existing GPU to develop a customized RAID environment that delivers the complete performance potential of NVMe SSDs," said Leander Yu, CEO of Graid Technology. "Furthermore," Yu added, "SupremeRAID SE optimizes CPU resources for all applications on users’ workstations or desktops, enhancing its overall value."

SupremeRAID SE is engineered for applications where speed and data integrity are critical:

AI and Machine Learning: Speed up model training and experiments with fast data throughput and minimal latency.

Speed up model training and experiments with fast data throughput and minimal latency. Multimedia Production: Enhance editing and production capabilities with accelerated data processing.

Enhance editing and production capabilities with accelerated data processing. Engineering and Design: Access and manage large engineering files efficiently and reliably.

Access and manage large engineering files efficiently and reliably. Scientific Computing: Handle large datasets with ease, whether for computational biology, physics simulations, or other research-intensive tasks.

SupremeRAID SE supports both Windows and Linux platforms, as well as several GPU models. For more information or to enroll in the beta program, visit https://beta.graidtech.com. General product availability is planned for July 2024.

______________________________

About Graid Technology and SupremeRAID / Graid Technology, led by a dedicated team of experts with decades of experience in the SDS, ASIC, and storage industries, continues to push boundaries in data storage innovation. SupremeRAID , hailed as the world’s only NVMe and NVMeoF RAID card to unlock the full potential of PCIe 3, 4, and 5 SSD performance, eliminates traditional RAID bottlenecks, leveraging GPU acceleration to maximize enterprise SSD performance. The company’s headquarters in Silicon Valley, supported by an R&D center in Taiwan, symbolizes our global commitment to pioneering advancements in storage solutions. Visit our website or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Andrea Eaken

Director of Marketing, Americas & EMEA | Graid Technology

andrea.eaken@graidtech.com

949-742-9928

SOURCE: Graid Technology Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.