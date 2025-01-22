Green vitality as the kiwi from The European Art of Taste

At the heart of nature lies a great little masterpiece: the kiwi. It is not just a fruit, but a true universal symbol of regeneration and vitality, an icon that crosses cultures and traditions, bringing freshness and creativity all the way to the kitchen

EU Logos BEIJING, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The new “Postcards from Europe” video dedicated to the kiwi is online, a small journey that tells the values of this extraordinary fruit through some photographic shots of the Mediterranean reality. Thus The European project The European Art of Taste wants to enhance the peculiarities of this fruit, a symbol of European excellence but not only!

From the bright green of its pulp, which recalls the strength of chlorophyll and the energy of nature, a message of rebirth and harmony emerges. In Chinese culture, from which the kiwi draws its origins, this color represents spring awakening, the life force that permeates the earth and the universe. For the Maori, people of New Zealand, the green of the kiwi evokes a deep connection to the earth and spirituality, a celebration of life being renewed. And in Christian traditions and yoga practices, green symbolizes hope, love, and regeneration, making the kiwi an emblem of balance and well-being in and out of the kitchen.

The video reveals the kiwi in all its essence, showing it as an ambassador of vitality and a protagonist in the kitchen. Each scene captures the vibrancy of its color, the freshness of its taste, and its ability to enrich any dish. In the kitchen, the kiwi brings this energy with it, turning every dish into a celebration of flavor and creativity. Sweet and slightly tart, it is a versatile ally that lends itself to innovative recipes, from energizing smoothies to gourmet salads and refined desserts. But it doesn’t stop there: the kiwi is also a wellness powerhouse, rich in vitamin C, antioxidants and fiber, a fruit that nourishes body and soul.

Be inspired by the kiwi: a fruit that is not just food, but an invitation to rediscover vitality, creativity, and connection with our surroundings. Check out the video and be transported on a short journey that celebrates the kiwi as a symbol of life and regeneration, a small masterpiece to bring to the table every day.

News about The European Art of Taste and CSO Italy

The project The European Art of Taste – Fruit & Veg Masterpieces aims to promote and inform about high-quality European fruits and vegetables and is financed by CSO Italy and the European Union. The following Italian companies also participate in the project: RK Growers, Mazzoni Group, Apofruit, Origine Group e Oranfrizer.

CSO Italy, founded in 1998, is a unique entity in Italy that associates many of Italy’s leading companies in the production and marketing of domestic fruit and vegetables. Completing the range of members are important companies specializing in different areas of the fruit and vegetable supply chain, from packaging, logistics, processing, machinery, and distribution. CSO Italy’s mission is to provide useful services to members to improve and make the Italian fruit and vegetable industry more efficient and competitive. A technical table at the service of the entire Italian fruit and vegetable supply chain to increase its competitiveness through synergy among operators. CSO ITALY, has 73 members, distributed as follows: 51 producer members, 14 supply chain members, 3 subsidizing members and 5 supporting bodies.

Funded by the European Union. However, the views expressed are those of the author(s) alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the awarding administration can be held responsible for them.

Link to video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f0l5qGgdyvA

