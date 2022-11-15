GSLS Uses Descartes’ Route Optimisation and Mobile Proof of Delivery (POD) Solutions to Transform Operations

LONDON and ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that GSLS, a provider of cash management solutions to retail, hospitality, financial services and public sector organisations, is maximsing its fleet efficiency with Descartes’ cloud-based route planning and optimisation and mobile proof of delivery (POD) solutions. Descartes is helping GSLS pursue its growth strategy by achieving a fully digital chain of custody for cash management while driving cost savings, improving fleet efficiency and delivering customer service excellence.

“Providing exemplary cash management solutions for our clients requires levels of accuracy, efficiency, traceability and security that are second to none. We recognised that growing our market-leading position required a data-driven approach to process improvements, underpinned by technological innovation,” said Fiacra Nagle, Chief Executive, GSLS. “Descartes’ route optimisation and mobile proof of delivery solutions, integrated with our vault management and cash processing solutions, have given us that end-to-end, digital chain of custody while also increasing the efficiency of our operations.”

Part of Descartes’ route planning and execution, mobile and telematics suite, Descartes’ route planning and optimisation solution helps brands, retailers and logistics providers achieve more agile, efficient and sustainable routing, improving fleet resource management by generating additional delivery capacity and reducing costs. Descartes’ execution helps drivers perform their daily routes, keeps managers aware of the progress and provides estimated-time-of-arrival (ETA) to notify customers of their deliveries. Descartes’ mobile application helps drivers execute the route, with POD supporting customer service excellence and order accuracy through real-time mobile communication. For GSLS, Descartes has improved the efficiency and usage of its fleet of over 80 secure armoured vehicles while reducing overall fleet mileage. Sustainability improvements are also supported by removing paper from the supply chain.

“As the market-leader in secure cash logistics in Ireland, GSLS prides itself on customer service excellence and faultless cash management execution,” said Pól Sweeney, EMENAR VP Fleet Sales at Descartes. “We’re delighted to help GSLS enhance these services by facilitating a fully digital chain of custody that supports accuracy, auditability and security of operations; offers tangible efficiency savings; and provides a platform for future growth.”

About GSLS

Having been awarded Gold Standard winner in Deloitte’s Best Managed Company Awards 2022, GSLS has been operating in Ireland since 2004, and is proud to be recognised for offering market-leading cash management solutions to our clients. As a uniquely independently owned company in this sector, GSLS has become the number one choice for cash logistics across retail, hospitality, financial services and the public sector in Ireland, and have grown to a team of 250 (and still growing!) serving our customers nationwide. GSLS is the exclusive cash logistics partner of Retail Excellence Ireland for cash management solutions

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Global Media Contact

Andrew Tavener

Tel: +44 (0)7833 444047

atavener@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes’ solution offering and potential benefits derived therefrom including potential increases in on-time deliveries; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, “Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes’ most recently filed management’s discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8696774