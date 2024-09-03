Guizhou Agricultural Products Gaining Popularity In Hong Kong



KUALA LUMPUR, Agriculture has become one of the most important fields for cooperation between southwest China’s Guizhou Province and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR).

Last month, a series of promotion activities were held in Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, hosted by the provincial department of agriculture and rural affairs as well as the department of commerce in Guizhou.

According to a statement, this was the eighth year that Guizhou participated in the Hong Kong Food Trade Expo and Hong Kong International Tea Fair, aiming to further expand the international market with the help of Hong Kong SAR.

At the event, 32 agricultural enterprises from Guizhou were invited by the organisers to hold agricultural exhibitions and brand promotion.

Boasting a good ecological environment, Guizhou has developed nutritious and clean green agricultural products, including matcha, coix seed as well as gastrodia elata.

In addition, the province has cultivated eight advantageous agriculture industr

ial clusters in chili peppers, edible fungi, beef, Chinese medical herbs, green tea and broiler chicken by virtue of the resource endowment.

Currently, the total cultivated areas of tea leaves, chili peppers and Roxburgh roses are stable at seven million mu (about 466,667 hectares), five million mu and 2.1 million mu respectively, all ranking top across the country.

Meanwhile, matcha sales in Jiangkou County had surpassed 1,000 tonnes, with a total output value of 200 million Chinese yuan (about US$28.2 million) last year. (US$1=RM4.34)

Source: BERNAMA News Agency