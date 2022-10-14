H.E. Dith Tina Becomes New Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries

H.E. Dith Tina received a unanimous vote of confidence from the National Assembly (NA) to become the new Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries in replacement of H.E. Veng Sakhon who was appointed Minister Attached to the Prime Minister.

The vote of confidence took place during the 8th session of the NA’s 6th legislature held here at the NA Palace this morning under the chairmanship of its President Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin.

A total of 111 lawmakers, including Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, who were present at the parliamentary session, voted for the appointment of H.E. Dith Tina, at the request of the Royal Government.

H.E. Dith Tina was born on Jan. 7, 1979 in Phnom Penh. He is married with three daughters. He holds a degree in mining engineering from the Ecole nationale supérieure des mines de Paris, and got a master’s degree in physics from the Paris-Sud University.

He was an Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Commerce from 2009 to 2013 and then Secretary of State at the same ministry from 2013 to 2014, before becoming Secretary of State at the Ministry of Mines and Energy since 2014.

