H.E. Dr. Aun Pornmoniroth Appointed Acting Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries

AKP Phnom Penh, H.E. Dr. Aun Pornmoniroth, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance has been appointed Acting Minister of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) in addition to his current positions.

The appointment was made in a government’s decision signed on Oct. 8 by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, following the issuance of a Royal Decree removing H.E. Veng Sakhon from the post of Minister of MAFF.

The government’s decision stated that the Acting MAFF Minister exercises all authority in accordance with the laws and regulations in force to direct and manage the ministry’s work and its subordinate units as well as civil servants and staff who are administrative agents.

H.E. Dr. Aun Pornmoniroth will hold the position until the official appointment of the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press