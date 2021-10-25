H.E. Keo Piseth Donates Equipment to Health Centre in Thbong Khmum

AKP Thbong Khmum, October 24, 2021 — National Assembly Member H.E. Keo Piseth donated supplies to the Popel Health Centre in Thbong Khmum province on Sunday.

The donation of medical equipment and other supplies is to improve the capacity of the health centre, located in Ponhea Krek district.

Officials said the donations included a ventilator, a blood-testing machine, a disinfectant machine, beds for and a wheelchair.

“This equipment should serve our people properly when they come to seek medical care,” the National Assembly lawmaker told a handover ceremony. “Medical staff should be able to take good care of people coming to the health centre.”

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press