H.E. Minister Neth Pheaktra Urges Calm, Vigilance Amidst Cambodia-Thailand Border Developments



Phnom Penh: Minister of Information H.E. Neth Pheaktra has urged the Cambodian public to remain informed about the evolving situation along the Cambodia-Thailand border, while simultaneously cautioning against panic and the spread of misinformation.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Minister Pheaktra released a message on his official social media page advising citizens to stay updated on developments concerning the Cambodia-Thailand border. He emphasized the importance of maintaining calm and not succumbing to panic amidst the situation.

Minister Pheaktra highlighted the necessity of public trust in the nation’s leadership. He urged citizens to have confidence in the efforts of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the Senate, and Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister. He assured the public that these leaders are addressing the border issue with intelligence, legal grounding in international law, and a dedication to peace and national interest.

He also issued a warn

ing about the dangers of fake news, historical distortions, and incitement, which have the potential to mislead and cause confusion. Minister Pheaktra called on both journalists and the public to adhere strictly to professional ethics, emphasizing the importance of accuracy, integrity, and responsibility. He urged them to verify all information before believing, sharing, or publishing it.

Minister Pheaktra identified three key official sources for accurate and reliable information: The Royal Government of Cambodia, including the official Facebook pages of Samdech Techo and Samdech Thipadei; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; and the Ministry of National Defence.

Reaffirming Cambodia’s commitment to peace, H.E. Neth Pheaktra concluded by stating that to preserve peace, foster good neighborly relations, and prevent conflict, Cambodia has brought the border issue involving the Mom Bei area, as well as the Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Tauch, and Ta Krabei Temples, to the International Court

of Justice (ICJ), seeking a fair, just, and lasting resolution.