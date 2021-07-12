H.E. Prum Sokha: Smart City Means Livable City

“Smart city is not only about digital advance, but means livable city,” underlined H.E. Prum Sokha, Cambodian Minister of Civil Service, while presiding over the opening ceremony of the Virtual Conference on Smart City Planning this morning.

According to H.E. Minister, in the future some 70 to 80 percent of the total population of each country will move to the city. Therefore, it is important to start developing a smart city.

H.E. Prum Sokha explained that smart city is a livable city for all in terms of jobs, foods, transport, communication, education, healthcare, security, clean water, electricity, and so on.

ASEAN founded its Smart Cities Network during its 32nd Summit in Singapore in 2018. It is a collaborative platform where cities from the ten ASEAN Member States (AMS) work towards the common goal of smart and sustainable urban development.

For Cambodia, Phnom Penh capital city, Battambang provincial city, and Siem Reap provincial city have been selected as members of the ASEAN Smart Cities Network.

According to H.E. Ngy Chanphal, Secretary of State for Interior and ASEAN Smart Cities Network National Representative of Cambodia, the vision of Phnom Penh smart city action plan is to enhance environment and improve the quality of life of its people.

For Battambang smart city, he added, the action plan is aimed to boost social responsibility, clean environment by maintaining the province’s specialties, while that of Siem Reap smart city is to transform the province into a special tourism destination with cultural harmonisation.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press