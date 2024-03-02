H.E. Sok Eysan and H.E. Heng Halim Elected Senators for 5th Legislature



The National Assembly (NA) yesterday elected H.E. Sok Eysan and H.E. Heng Halim as senators for the fifth legislature.

This election took place at the NA Palace in the NA’s 7th Extraordinary Session under the chairmanship of NA President, Samdech Moha Rathsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary.

H.E. Sok Isan and H.E. Heng Halim were selected out of four candidates. The other two are H.E. Ear Khimeng and Mr. Tep Kosal.

The Senate of Cambodia is composed of 62 seats, 58 of which are elected in a non-universal suffrage, two are appointed by His Majesty the King, and the other two are elected by the NA.

According to the preliminary results released recently by the National Election Committee (NEC), in the 5th Senate election held on Feb. 25, the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) won 55 seats and the Khmer Will Party obtained 3 seats.

The other two participating parties: FUNCINPEC and the National Power Party did not get enough votes to gain a seat.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse