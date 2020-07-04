Handing Change in Regional Labour Market Discussed

Cambodia has attended a virtual meeting organised by the International Labour Organisation in Asia and the Pacific to discuss the restoration of regional social and economic issues for the post Covid-19 period.

Themed “Covid-19 and the World of Work: Build a Better Job Future”, the meeting took place on July 2, and H.E. Mrs. Sovann Vannarath, Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training led the Cambodian delegation in the meeting.

The discussion touched on a solution for the shifting of jobs, corporations and labour market at large driven by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The gathering agreed on the implementation of joint policy to promote the sustainability of the labour market for the post Covid-19 period.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press