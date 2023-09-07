Harbert Management Corporation Announces Head of European Capital Markets

Bryony Tomlinson

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and LONDON, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Harbert Management Corporation (“HMC”) announces that Bryony Tomlinson has joined the firm as Managing Director, Head of European Capital Markets. Based in London, Bryony will lead HMC’s outreach in the European marketplace to provide solutions for existing investors as well as develop new limited partner relationships.

Bryony has 16 years of experience in investment management, most recently serving as Managing Director with Lazard in Private Capital Advisory. During her tenure with Lazard, she was involved in fundraises aggregating in excess of $25 billion of equity for over 40 real estate funds, developing strong relationships and raising capital from institutional investors in the UK, Nordics, France and the Netherlands. She began her career with Cushman & Wakefield, and also worked with MGPA.

Lee Purcell, HMC’s Global Head of Capital Markets commented, “We are thrilled to add someone of Bryony’s caliber to our firm. Given her product knowledge, emotional intelligence and energy, Bryony is the perfect fit to lead our European sales and marketing efforts. Her ability to build long-term relationships will benefit all the HMC investment strategies including our four real estate strategies and infrastructure strategy given her track record of success.”

Bryony shares in Lee’s enthusiasm, stating, “I am delighted to be joining HMC for multiple reasons, but I was most impressed with HMC’s long-tenured leadership and experienced teams of investment professionals with strong and consistent performance across different asset classes and geographies. I hope to build upon the firm’s success by growing the investor base for the long-term.”

HMC President and COO, Travis Pritchett added, “In our 30th year as an investment manager, our business continues to evolve and become more complex, we are committed to investing in resources to support our growing global investor base. Bryony is joining HMC at an exciting time and I believe our partners will benefit greatly from her expertise and experience.”

About Harbert Management Corporation

Harbert Management Corporation is an alternative asset manager with approximately $8.0 billion in Regulatory Assets Under Management as of July 31, 2023. Formed in 1993, the firm is privately owned and serves foundations and endowments, fund of funds, pension funds, financial institutions, insurance companies, family offices, and high net worth individuals across multiple asset classes. Investment strategies include European and U.S. real estate, seniors housing, U.S. growth capital, credit solutions, infrastructure, and absolute return funds. For additional information about HMC visit, www.harbert.net.

