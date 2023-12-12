Harbert Management Corporation included in 2023 Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Harbert Management Corporation (“HMC”) has been voted one of the Best Places to Work in Money Management for the fifth year in a row.

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management and institutional investing, the 12th annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

HMC prides itself on its history of managing the firm and investment strategies with the utmost integrity. For 30 years HMC has been devoted to investing capital in a responsible manner. We are committed to corporate social responsibility and engaging our employees and stakeholders to pursue opportunities that make positive and long-lasting impacts. Investment excellence, transparency with our clients, and exemplary Fund Administration are the hallmarks of HMC’s commitment to investors.

“Pensions & Investments is proud to honor the Best Places to Work in Money Management for the 12th year. A strong workplace culture that supports talent, advocates progress, and drives innovation is paramount to driving the best outcomes and these asset managers demonstrate that. Congratulations to the 2023 honorees for their commitment to employee well-being, attractive incentive structures and talent development that demonstrate how investing in your employees can elevate our industry to greater heights,” said P&I President and Publisher Nikki Pirrello.

HMC President and COO, Travis Pritchett noted, “As HMC celebrates our 30th year as an investment manager, we are honored to receive this award for the fifth consecutive year. Our employees and our culture are the foundation of our business and the primary drivers of our sustained success. We will continue to prioritize attracting, developing, and retaining high quality talent.”

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

HMC is a privately owned alternative asset management firm formed in 1993 to sponsor alternative asset investment funds. HMC has approximately $7.7 billion in Regulatory Assets Under Management as of November 30, 2023. HMC serves a variety of institutional investors across multiple asset classes. Investment strategies include European and U.S. real estate, seniors housing, growth capital, credit solutions, infrastructure, and absolute return funds.

