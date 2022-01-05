Harris acquires i2 product portfolio from IBM

OTTAWA, Ontario and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Harris, a global vertical market software provider, has acquired the i2 intelligence analysis product portfolio of IBM, including the i2 Analyst’s Notebook, i2 Enterprise Insight Analysis (EIA) and i2 iBase platforms. The acquisition positions Harris to further deliver mission-critical applications for national defense, state & local law enforcement, maritime security as well as evidence management.

i2’s advanced analytics and intelligence analysis tools, such as the industry leading i2 Analyst’s Notebook, help analysts transform data into decisions in near-real-time, uncover hidden connections with visual displays, and turn overwhelming and disparate data—regardless of the source—into actionable intelligence.

The i2 product portfolio, i2 executives and their global teams will form a new Harris business unit, i2 Group, which will operate independently and autonomously. Jean Soucy, Harris Group President stated: “The acquisition of i2 is important to Harris because not only is it a proven business with an excellent international team of experts, but it also provides Harris with a feature-rich intelligence platform widely deployed by an influential customer base”, adding, “We look forward to working with our partners and customers to expand i2’s capabilities in this highly innovative space.”

“Resilience and collaboration have never been more critical for organizations as they confront the increasing complexity of intelligence analysis. We’re committed to addressing those needs by offering the most complete end-to-end intelligence analysis portfolio on the market” said Jamie Caffrey, Program Director at i2 Group. “The convergence of data and processes is transforming the industry. By integrating i2 into their existing networks, customers will be able to better leverage their data and will be empowered to unlock valuable insights that can translate into business success.”

As part of publicly traded Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), Harris’ financial strength, software industry expertise, and public safety focus were important factors in finding a forever home to execute i2 Group’s long-term growth strategies.

Visit www.i2group.com to learn more about i2 solutions.

