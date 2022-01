Minister of Health H.E. Prof. Mam Bunheng (Pic. 1) addresses the participants while he and South Korean Ambassador in Cambodia H.E. Park Heung-kyeong (Pic. 2) were presiding over the groundbreaking ceremony for the project of Strengthening Maternal and Child Health in North-Eastern Region of Cambodia, held on Jan. 21 afternoon in Mondulkiri province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press