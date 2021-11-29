Health Ministry Announces Detection of 25 COVID-19 New Cases This Morning

The Ministry of Health this morning announced the detection of only 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Cambodia; the national counts rose to 120,112.

These are PCR test results, underlined the source, stressing that 6 of which were imported and the rest were linked to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Besides, the ministry reported 22 new recoveries, but 4 new deaths (2 of them have not been vaccinated); bringing the total cured and death cases in the Kingdom to 116,488 and 2,935, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 incident.

