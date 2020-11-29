Health Ministry Calls for Solidarity in Implementing Health Measures

Cambodia’s Ministry of Health has urged for solidarity in carrying out the health safety measures in order to prevent large-scale COVID-19 community transmission.

“This is a very crucial phase for all the people to take part in implementing the health measures in order to prevent the large-scale community transmission and to be able to continue living the New Normal life,” stressed the Ministry of Health in a press release this morning.

The appeal was made after the first community transmission case was found on a 56-year-old Cambodian woman living in Phnom Penh. Her husband who is the Director General of the General Department of Prisons at the Ministry of Interior, and her four other family members got infected with the deadly virus from her.

The Ministry of Health took the opportunity to call on those who came in contact with the above new cases to do the COVID-19 tests, to properly conduct 14-day self-quarantine at their respective homes, and at quarantine centres for those in Siem Reap, Stung Treng, Mondulkiri and Banteay Meanchey provinces, and to strictly follow the recommendations of Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen in a voice clip last night and the ministry’s health safety guidelines.

The ministry also appealed to sub-national authorities to continue tracking down those in contact with the patients and monitor their quarantine to prevent large-scale community transmission, while Aeon Mall I in Phnom Penh was closed down for a few days for contact tracing.

Besides, the ministry asked people to report immediately to the medical team through 115 or 012 825 424 or 012 488 981 or 012 836 868 if they think they have symptoms of COVID-19.

