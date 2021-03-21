Health Ministry Corrects New Daily Cases from 58 to 48

The Ministry of Health this afternoon announced that the number of daily infections is 48, not 58 as released this morning.

The rectification was made known by H.E. Dr. Ly Sovann, Director of Communicable Disease Control Department and a Spokesperson at the Ministry of Health, explaining the mistake by addition errors.

The COVID-19 tally in Cambodia thus totaled 1,680, of which 1,162 were linked to the Feb. 20 incident. A total of 950 patients have successfully recovered, with three recorded deaths.

The spokesperson took the opportunity to re-appeal to the people to continue following the health safety ruled, especially the 3 Dos and 3 Don’ts instructed by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

All schools and vocational and training institutions as well as cinemas, theatres and museums across the country have been ordered to temporarily shut down as the current community outbreak known as the Feb. 20 Community Event has not seemed better yet.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press