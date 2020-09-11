Health Ministry Rejects Vietnam’s News Reports on Imported COVID-19 Cases from Cambodia

Cambodia’s Ministry of Health has denied the news report published by VN Express saying that three Vietnamese nationals had been tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Cambodia.

The rejection was made yesterday evening by H.E. Mrs. Or Vandine, Spokesperson and Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health, stressing that this is a false news.

“For this case, they [the three Vietnamese nationals] could be infected with the virus in Vietnam,” added the spokesperson.

On Sept. 8, VN Express reported that three people, including a two-year-old boy, have been tested positive for the deadly virus for their second test on Sept. 7, after returning from Cambodia via Bavet-Mok Bai international border gate on Aug. 25-26.

Regarding the COVID-19 situation in Cambodia, there are in total 274 confirmed cases and they have all recovered successfully. The Kingdom has gone without new infection case for 11 days in a row.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press