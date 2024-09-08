Heavy Rain Causes Flooding In Yan Recreational Areas



ALOR SETAR, Heavy rainfall over several hours led to significant water overflow from the mountains into the Titi Hayun and Seri Perigi recreational areas in Yan this afternoon.

Yan Fire and Rescue Station chief, Assistant Fire Officer Norhamidi Ali said four nearby villages, namely, Kampung Seberang Pekan Yan, Kampung Raga, Kampung Ruat and Kampung Titi Bakong were also affected.

‘We received an alert at 2.30 pm and our team promptly inspected the Sungai Raga area in Kampung Ruat, Pekan Yan,’ he said in a statement today.

‘Our monitoring found that water overflow from the surrounding mountains created strong river currents and caused flooding in several villages,’ he added.

Fortunately, no residents have been evacuated.

Norhamidi added that fire personnel, along with members of the Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department and community firefighters are stationed in flood-prone areas and conducting regular checks.

The situation is currently under control and water levels are receding.

Source: BERNAMA News

