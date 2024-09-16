Heavy Rain Causes Water Level Of Three Rivers In Kedah To Exceed Danger Level Tonight

ALOR SETAR, Water level of three rivers in the state has exceeded the danger level with an upward trend as of 10pm tonight said the Public Infobanjir website of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS).

The Laka River in Kampung Padang Pasir, Kubang Pasu recorded a reading of 22.15 meters above the danger level of 21.6 meters, Sungai Sari at Padang Terap Sugar Factory recorded a reading of 28.68 meters above the danger level of 28.5 meters, while Sungai Gurun in Kampung Perupok, Yan recorded a reading of 3.95 meters above the danger level of 3.5 meters.

Several more rivers are now at the warning level and are on alert with an upward trend including Sungai Janing and Sungai Perik in Padang Terap, Sungai Ketil in Baling and Sungai Bata in Kubang Pasu.

Meanwhile, Kubang Pasu District Civil Defence Officer (APM) Captain (PA) Mohd Adenin Suhaimi said heavy rain since this morning caused several areas in the district to experience flash floods and the areas involved and the number of hou ses affected are

still being counted.

He added, members of the Kubang Pasu Civil Defense Force (APM) are monitoring the Asun-Jitra Road which has been flooded since 3.55pm, causing traffic flow to be disrupted but no temporary evacuation center has been opened so far.

Meanwhile, Sik District Civil Defence Officer (PA) Lieutenant Haisul Aishah Mohd Napiah said intermittent rain since morning had caused many cases of fallen trees due to wet and weak soil structure while PA is on alert and monitoring the water level of the main river in Sik, especially the Chepir River which is at alert level.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency