Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Kelantan and Terengganu Until Monday

Kuala Lumpur – The Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) has issued a warning for dangerous-level continuous heavy rain in several areas of Kelantan and Terengganu, expected to persist until Monday, November 27.

According to BERNAMA News Agency, the affected areas in Kelantan include Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh, and Kuala Krai. In Terengganu, the districts of Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu, and Marang are expected to experience similar weather conditions.

Additionally, METMalaysia has forecast severe-level continuous heavy rain during the same period in parts of Perak (Hulu Perak), Kelantan (Gua Musang), and Terengganu (Hulu Terengganu, Dungun, and Kemaman).

An alert for continuous rain has also been issued for Perlis, Kedah, Penang, and the Perak districts of Kerian; Larut, Matang and Selama; Manjung and Kuala Kangsar. The districts of Jerantut and Kuantan in Pahang are also included in this alert, which remains in effect until November 27.

These warnings highlight the need for heightened preparedness and caution in the affected regions, particularly in areas prone to flooding and landslides. Residents and local authorities are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure safety.