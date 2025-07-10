HERE and Genesys Partner to Tackle Distracted Driving and Deliver Next-Generation Navigation Experiences in India

HERE and Genesys

Strategic collaboration brings dynamic maps, real-time traffic updates and integrated safety features to Indian vehicles

Partnership supports India’s automotive shift toward software-defined, connected driving experiences

Mumbai, India – HERE Technologies, the global leader in digital mapping and location data, and Genesys International, a leading Indian geospatial solutions company, have joined forces to radically improve the in-car navigation experience and strengthen road safety efforts across India.

Together, HERE and Genesys International are planning to develop a next-generation, in-car navigation system that targets distracted driving. The companies are focused on providing Indian drivers with a seamless digital cockpit user experience with rich features that include live map and navigation capabilities, road hazard alerts and real-time traffic information from HERE, alongside integrated Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) functions from Genesys International.

Approximately 80,000 people are killed in road crashes every year across India, with more than 3,000 fatalities attributed to mobile phone use, according to India’s Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. This presents a clear opportunity to integrate in-car navigation and the vehicle systems to reduce driver distraction, enhance safety and deliver advanced user experiences.

A recent HERE survey involving a representative sample of road users across India revealed 98% of respondents expressed concerns about road safety. Furthermore, 91% of respondents believed ADAS functions are key for road safety. The shift toward Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs) and the broader digital transformation in the automotive sector is creating momentum for change. As automakers in India look to match global trends, embedded navigation systems that work seamlessly with a vehicle’s safety and infotainment platforms are becoming essential.

“There is a clear call from road users in India for more accessible and advanced vehicle safety technologies, including ADAS,” said Deon Newman, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific, at HERE Technologies. “Our collaboration with Genesys International bridges global expertise and local innovation enabling automakers to integrate intelligent, ADAS-ready solutions that support safer, smarter, and more connected driving experiences in India.

In recent years, Indian automotive manufacturers have begun offering digital navigation systems in newer models. However, solutions have faced challenges in keeping pace with the expectations of today’s drivers. To address this gap, this partnership combines HERE Navigation’s customizable, digital cockpit-ready software with ADAS from Genesys International to deliver a dynamic, intuitive and safe in-vehicle experience. Powered by AI, HERE’s mapping architecture provides real-time updates on road conditions, speed limits, real-time traffic, optimized routes for EV, and charging stations, ensuring precise, context-aware guidance for drivers.

Commenting on this partnership, Sajid Malik, Chairman & Managing Director of Genesys International Corporation, said: “This partnership with HERE is a significant step in our effort to improve the safety and intelligence of India’s roads. We are combining our India-specific ADAS map technology with HERE’s worldwide navigation platform to assist automakers in offering truly connected, context-aware driving experiences. This strategic partnership supports India’s automotive transition to software-defined, connected mobility by providing Indian cars with integrated safety features, dynamic maps, and real-time traffic updates.”

HERE has a strong presence in India, with over 3,000 employees working across offices in three major Indian cities. Committed to the principle of “Made in India, for India”, this partnership reinforces the commitment of both companies to support OEMs in shaping the future of mobility in India – one that prioritizes safety, convenience, and real-time intelligence.

Looking ahead, HERE and Genesys International plan to jointly innovate on advanced mobility solutions focused on keeping drivers safe on the roads in India. As part of their long-term vision and commitment to India, both companies will explore the establishment of a dedicated mobility innovation center in India, where local teams will co-develop and pilot solutions that directly addresses the challenges Indian drivers face daily.

Customers of HERE include nearly every global automaker, leaders in transportation and logistics, and public sector agencies worldwide. HERE is the global market leader for automotive-grade maps designed to power navigation, advanced driving assistance, EV and automated driving systems. More than 54 million vehicles today rely on maps from HERE for advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving functions. HERE location data and software services have now been used in 222+ million vehicles globally.

Genesys International Corporation Ltd. is a leading provider of advanced mapping, surveying, and geospatial solutions. With over 23 years of domain expertise and 2,000+ professionals, Genesys delivers high-precision 3D mapping, ADAS-ready HD maps, and cutting-edge digital twin and AI-driven platforms. Headquartered in Mumbai with multiple production centers, Genesys serves a global client base—including Fortune 500 companies and SMEs—across automotive, infrastructure, utilities, and e-governance sectors. As one of the world’s largest LiDAR acquisition and processing firms, Genesys has mapped over 2 million kilometers, powering critical applications in navigation, autonomous systems, and smart mobility, shaping the future of connected, safe, and sustainable transportation.

About Genesys International Corporation

Genesys International Corporation Ltd is a premier advanced mapping company. With a team of over 2,000 professionals along with the nationwide Genesys constellation of sensors, the company is building the new India map stack. Genesys International has unique expertise, encompassing an understanding of emerging consumer applications related to mapping technology and the capability to provide cutting-edge solutions on the enterprise and government markets.

About HERE Technologies

HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for 40 years. Today, HERE’s location platform is recognized as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at here.com.

