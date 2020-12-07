High School Exam Postponed to mid-January

This year’s high school exam, scheduled for Dec. 21-22, was postponed to mid-January next year.

The postponment, made at the recommendation of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, was announced this evening by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports.

The ministry explained the postponment by the uncertain status of the impact of the Nov. 28 Community Event (first community outbreak).

The precise timing of the high school exam will be announced later, added the ministry.

As of this morning, the national tally of COVID-19 rose to 348, of which 32 are connected to the Nov. 28 Community Event. Among them, 306 have successfully recovered with no fatal case.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press