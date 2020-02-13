Hillbrook Partners Team to Join Global Infrastructure Partners

New York, NY, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Infrastructure Partners (“GIP”), a leading independent global infrastructure investor today announced that a team from Hillbrook Partners, including both of its founding partners, Charles Roast and Justin Symonds, have joined GIP in London. They will focus on infrastructure investments in the transportation sector.

Hillbrook Partners, which was formed in 2013, has provided independent mergers and acquisitions advice to its clients, with a particular focus on investments in transport assets including airports, ports, rail and road infrastructure. Speaking about the move, Hillbrook’s founding partners commented: “We have enjoyed working with our clients on a variety of interesting and complex transport transactions and we believe our move to GIP will enable us to work with them in new and different ways.”

Bayo Ogunlesi, Chairman and Managing Partner of GIP commented, “We are pleased that Charles, Justin and their team are joining GIP as we continue to invest in our best in class team. Their expertise and experience in the Transport industry will further enhance GIP’s capabilities as we identify opportunities to deliver attractive returns for our investors by investing in and managing high quality infrastructure assets in the sector.”

About Global Infrastructure Partners

Global Infrastructure Partners (“GIP”) is an independent infrastructure fund manager that makes equity and debt investments in infrastructure assets and businesses. GIP targets investments in the energy, transport and water/waste sectors in both OECD and select emerging market countries. GIP’s 41 portfolio companies employ over 67,000 people in over 50 countries. GIP’s teams are located in 10 offices: London, New York, Stamford (Connecticut), Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore and Hong Kong. For more information, visit www.global-infra.com.

