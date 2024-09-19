Himpunan Gerakan Rakyat To Commemorate 26 Years Of Reformasi Movement

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20, 1998, is a significant date for reformists in the country, marking the moment the people rose to champion justice.

It was also the time when Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was arrested and subsequently imprisoned for his struggle against the alleged abuses of power, corruption, nepotism and cronyism at the time.

In conjunction with the 26th anniversary of the event, a gathering called the “Himpunan Gerakan Rakyat,” organised by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) along with a coalition of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), activists, and students, will be held at the Axiata Stadium in Bukit Jalil tomorrow starting at 8 pm.

PKR vice president Nurul Izzah Anwar said the gathering, themed “From Reformasi to Malaysia MADANI,” is being organised to commemorate the beginning of the reform movement.

“The gathering will showcase the voices of stakeholders who have successfully kept the reform movement alive, culminating in a cross-party collaboration and the establishment of a Unity Government.

“We

previously did not have the opportunity to celebrate Sept 20, so we will commemorate it at this gathering to honour the struggle and, at the same time, use this platform to build a future that empowers the people,” she said during an online interview with the media.

Nurul Izzah said the gathering was not merely a ‘walk down memory lane’ to appreciate the spirit of those who bravely led the reform movement but to unite everyone in planning and building a more promising future for the country.

Highlighting the inclusive nature of reform, which demanded change, especially for the younger generation facing post-COVID-19 challenges and the rise of social media technology, she said it was important for this group to be provided with opportunities and upskilling programmes to ensure they could continue to contribute to the country’s agenda.

“Embracing the spirit of Malaysia MADANI is not just about developing infrastructure or towering skyscrapers but about building a civilisation that can place Malaysia as the b

est country in the eyes of the world,” said the chairperson of the Social Economic Research Initiative (SERI).

One of the pioneers of the reform movement, Mustaffa Kamil Ayub, said that the Himpunan Gerakan Rakyat would give everyone, especially the younger generation, the opportunity to appreciate the inception of the people’s struggle that took place nearly three decades ago.

“At that time, one of the main mottos was ‘the voice of the people is sacred,’ clearly proving that the people’s voice will eventually have a place in socio-political change in the country.

“The events of Sept 1998, now 26 years on, brought about a fundamental paradigm shift, introducing a new way of thinking in our country’s politics where all parties today talk about the interests of the people as the foundation of the struggle. I believe this is the success of ‘reformasi’ that has made people’s welfare an essential element in any movement,” he said.

The former PKR vice president added that the gathering would also help the young

er generation understand the reform struggle, which has had a positive impact on Malaysia’s political development, including from economic and socio-cultural perspectives.

Meanwhile, Fellow of Psychological Operations at the Centre for Media and Information Warfare Studies at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Dr Noor Nirwandy Mat Noordin hopes that the gathering will remind politicians and the public to continue working together to ensure that the nation’s priorities are upheld in line with the elements of reform.

He added that society should view political aspirations like this gathering positively, given that it involved an important event in the country.

“Whether it needs to become a (yearly) gathering moving forward depends on what achievements have been made by the MADANI Government and the matters concerning the people that can be highlighted.

“These successes can serve as indicators or benchmarks for the Unity Government, especially the MADANI Government, to show that the reform spirit is one that p

rioritises society and the people, grounded in the fundamental principles of the nation’s identity, namely the Federal Constitution and the Rukun Negara,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency