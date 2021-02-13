HIS EXCELLENCY PAN SOSAK: EXPRESSED HIS FULL SUPPORT FOR THE POLITICAL MESSAGE OF SAMDECH AKKA MOHA SENA PADEI TECHO, “THANK YOU FOR THE PEACE” WHICH HAS INVALUABLE VALUE, WHETHER TODAY, TODAY

(Kampong Cham): Speaking on the occasion of the official inauguration of schools and achievements at Wat Komarach, Boeung Nay Commune, Prey Chhor District, Kampong Cham Province on the morning of January 13, 2020, HE Pan Sosak, Minister of Commerce and Chairman of the National Working Group. Visiting Prey Chhor and Batheay districts expressed their full support for the political message of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen: “Thank you for the peace” that is invaluable in the past, today and in the future.

Taking this opportunity, HE Minister thanked and highly appreciated the efforts of the Boeung Nay Commune Working Group, which spent a lot of time and resources to support and develop the commune, including supporting midwives, families, corpses. Disabled, the elderly, homeless, repairing roads, canals, schools and pagodas.

At the same time, HE Minister highlighted the great achievements of the Royal Government’s efforts to implement the fourth phase of the Royal Government’s Rectangular Political Program and Strategy for the 6th Legislature, which was launched in September 2018 by Samdech The Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, is proud to achieve:

– Peace, political stability, security and public order have been firmly guarded and the people have been able to live in peace. Harmony.

The deep and comprehensive process of state reform has been pushed forward with a sharp and more effective will, especially public administration reform, public financial management reform, decentralization and deconcentration reform. Legal and judicial system and the fight against corruption.

Peace and political stability have laid a solid foundation for Cambodia’s economic development process to achieve a high growth rate of 7.1% in the context of low inflation, stable exchange rate and continued international reserves. Increase.

On the basis of the achievements of the economic sector and the distribution of the fruits of equitable growth in the whole social framework, the living standard of the people is improved, which is reflected by the increase in the average GDP per capita from 1. 548 (one thousand five hundred and forty-eight) US dollars in 2018 to about 1,679 (one thousand six hundred and seventy-nine) US dollars in 2019. The poverty rate has been reduced to below 10% and the unemployment rate is only 0.3%.

He added that peace only guarantees sustainable development and the peaceful and prosperous life of the people, peace guarantees the stability and growth of democracy and freedom and the success of the development process. And the strength of democracy will have a repercussions, ensuring the sustainability of peace. If we lose peace, we will lose everything.

On that occasion, HE Pan Sosak called on civil servants, the Armed Forces and all the people to participate in the protection of the peace that we have achieved so hard to be strong and stable. No reaction force can be allowed to destroy, no matter what the cost.

Source: Ministry of Commerce, Kingdom of Cambodia