His Holiness Buddhist Supreme Patriarch General Tep Vong (Front, Pic. 1), Buddhist Supreme Patriarch of Dhamma Mahanikaya of the Kingdom of Cambodia, presides over the celebration of 83rd birthday of Preah Moha Vimul Dhamma Serey Sovannor Pin Sem, Chief of Monks of Reachbo Pagoda, in Siem Reap provincial city this afternoon.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Press