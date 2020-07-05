July 5, 2020   Key Issues   No comments

His Majesty the King Expresses Condolences to Myanmar over Massive Landslide

His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, has sent a condolence message to H.E. U Win Myint, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar on the recent massive landslide.
“I was deeply saddened to learn that a massive landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar’s Kachin State in Hapkant Township on the morning of July 2, 2020, has caused a lot of casualties,” wrote His Majesty the King in the message dated July 3.
“In this sad time, I would like to extend to Your Excellency, and through you, to the valiant people of Myanmar, especially to the families of the victims, my sincere condolences and compassion. I also wish the injured persons a swift recovery,” the Cambodian monarch continued. “The courageous rescue efforts in the affected areas are laudable.”

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press

