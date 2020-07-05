His Majesty the King Expresses Condolences to Myanmar over Massive Landslide

His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, has sent a condolence message to H.E. U Win Myint, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar on the recent massive landslide.

“I was deeply saddened to learn that a massive landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar’s Kachin State in Hapkant Township on the morning of July 2, 2020, has caused a lot of casualties,” wrote His Majesty the King in the message dated July 3.

“In this sad time, I would like to extend to Your Excellency, and through you, to the valiant people of Myanmar, especially to the families of the victims, my sincere condolences and compassion. I also wish the injured persons a swift recovery,” the Cambodian monarch continued. “The courageous rescue efforts in the affected areas are laudable.”

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press