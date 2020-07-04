His Majesty the King Extends Congratulations to the U.S. on Its Independence Day

His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, has sent a congratulatory message to H.E. Donald John Trump, President of the United States of America on the country’s Independence Day.

“On the occasion of your country’s Independence Day, I would like to extend to Your Excellency my sincere congratulations and warmest wishes for the welfare and prosperity of the people of the United States of America, as well as for your personal well-being,” wrote the Cambodian monarch on July 4.

“It is a matter of satisfaction that the long established bonds of friendship and cooperation that so happily exist between the Kingdom of Cambodia and the United States of America have grown over the years,” added His Majesty the King.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press