His Majesty the King Extends Sympathy to Indian People

His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, has expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the people of India over the loss caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is with deep sadness that I have learned of the latest news about the COVID-19 situation in India which has caused enormous human loss,” the monarch wrote in a recent royal letter to H.E. Dr. Devyani Khobragade, Ambassador of India to Cambodia.

“On this distressing circumstance, I wish to convey my sincere condolences and sympathy to Your Excellency and to the people of India,” His Majesty the King added.

“I would also like to praise the sustainable efforts by the Indian field officials from states and districts in handling the pandemic and extend good wishes for the complete success of the strong measures to prevent further spread,” concluded His Majesty the King of Cambodia.

