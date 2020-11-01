His Majesty the King Grants Audience to Shaanxi Provincial Leaders

- His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, granted a royal audience to H.E. Liu Guozhong, Secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, and H.E. Zhao Yide, the Provincial Governor, in Xi'an city yesterday afternoon, as part of the monarch's three-day visit (Oct. 30-Nov. 1) in Shaanxi province.

According to Royal du Cambodge's Facebook page, both sides spoke highly of the traditional ties of friendship and the comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation between the two countries.

H.E. Liu Guozhong and H.E. Zhao Yide expressed warm welcome to the visit of His Majesty the King of Cambodia, stressing that it will deepen the cooperation in the areas of economy, trade, culture and education, strengthen the exchange between Cambodia and the Chinese province, and contribute to establishing a joint China-Cambodia Community of Shared Future.

His Majesty the King expressed his delight for visiting Shaanxi once again and lauded the province's development.

The Cambodian monarch hoped that the visit will further tighten the friendship and cooperation between Cambodia and China and between Cambodia and Shaanxi on various fields and enhance the well-being of both peoples.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press