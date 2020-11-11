His Majesty the King Presides Over the Closing Celebration of 67th Anniversary of Independence Day

Cambodia wrapped up the celebration of the 67th anniversary of Independence Day this afternoon after His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, put out the victory flame he lighted since Nov. 9 at the Independence Monument in Phnom Penh.

Senate President Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum, National Assembly President Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng, and other high-ranking officials participated in the ceremony with a crowd of civil servants, Phnom Penh residents and students in attendance.

Foreign ambassadors to Cambodia were also present at the event.

Cambodia gained full independence from France on Nov. 9, 1953 under the royal leadership of His Majesty the late King-Father Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk, the father of national independence, territorial integrity and national unity.

