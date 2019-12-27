His Majesty the King Satisfied with Cambodia-RoK Relationship

His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, has expressed his satisfaction with the friendship and cooperation between Cambodia and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

"While I reciprocate best wishes for a Happy New Year to Your Excellency and First Lady, as well as continued peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula, I am satisfied that the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two countries and peoples will continue to expand over the years," wrote the Cambodian monarch in a recent royal message to H.E. Moon Jae-in, President of RoK.

His Majesty the King also showed his deep appreciation of the message of warm wishes addressed to him by H.E. Moon Jae-in and his spouse on the occasion of the New Year.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press