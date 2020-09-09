His Majesty the King Sends Congratulatory Message to the President of North Korea

His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, expressed his sincere congratulations to H.E. Kim Jong Un, Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), on the occasion of the 72nd founding anniversary of the DPRK (Sept. 9, 1948 – Sept. 9, 2020).

“On the occasion of the celebration of the 72nd founding anniversary of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, it is with great pleasure that I extend to Your Excellency my warm congratulations, as well as my sincere wishes for success and happiness. To the friendly Korean people, I wish peace and continued prosperity,” the Cambodian monarch wrote in his message AKP received today.

“The sustained efforts made by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea under your leadership, consolidate and accelerate the process of building the development and well-being of your fellow citizens,” said His Majesty the King.

“May the existing excellent ties of friendship and cooperation between the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, open more to new perspectives in the interest of our two peoples,” concluded the royal message.

Cambodia and the DPRK established their diplomatic relations in 1965.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press