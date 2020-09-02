His Majesty the King Sends Congratulatory Message to Vietnamese President on Vietnam National Day

His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, has sent a congratulatory message to H.E. Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, on the occasion of Vietnam National Day (Sept. 2).

“On the occasion of the celebration by the Socialist Republic of Vietnam of its National Day, it is a pleasure for me to address to Your Excellency my warm congratulations and my best wishes for health and happiness. To the Vietnamese people, I always wish more progress and prosperity,” the Cambodian monarch wrote in his message dated Monday.

“The long-standing bonds of friendship and consideration which unite our two peoples constitute a major asset for the consolidation of cooperation relations between our two countries. To this end, I would like to reiterate to Your Excellency my firm determination to work, together with you, to raise these relations to the level of excellence that we wish, for the greater good of our two friendly peoples,” underlined His Majesty the King.

“By renewing my congratulations to you, please accept, Mr. General Secretary and President of the Republic, the assurances of my highest and affectionate consideration,” concluded His Majesty Norodom Sihamoni.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press