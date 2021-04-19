His Majesty the King Stays Connected to World Leaders

His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, has stayed connected to world leaders, according to website www.norodomsihamoni.org.

In the first quarter of this year, His Majesty the King has sent his royal letters to 17 Heads of State around the world, of them six in March, eight in February, and three in January. All of those letters were in English and French.

In January, the Cambodian monarch sent a letter to H.E. Joe Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United State of America, to Indian President H.E. Ram Nath Kovind on the National Day of India, and to the Governor-General of Commonwealth of Australia H.E. David Hurley on the celebration of Australia Day.

In February, His Majesty the King sent a letter to President of Bulgaria H.E. Rumen Radev on the National Day of Bulgaria, to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Emir of the State of Kuwait on the National Day of Kuwait, to President of Estonia H.E. Mrs. Kersti Kaljulaid on the Anniversary of the Independence of Estonia, to Emperor of Japan Naruhito on his birthday, to Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei to congratulate Brunei Independence, to President of Serbia H.E. Aleksandar Vučić on the National Day of Serbia, to President of Croatia H.E. Zoran Milanovic on the Independence Day of Croatia, and to President of Sri Lanka H.E. Gotabaya Rajapaksa on the Independence Day of Sri Lanka.

In March, he sent a letter to President of Bangladesh H.E. Abdul Hamid on the 100th birth centenary of the ‘Father of Nation” Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and on the 50th Anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day, to President of Greece H.E. Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Greece National Day, to President of Pakistan H.E. Arif-ur-Rehman Alvi on Pakistan Day, to President of Tunisia H.E. Kais Saied on the 65th Anniversary of Independence Day of Tunisian, to President of Ireland H.E. Michael D. Higgins on National Day of Ireland, and to President of Ghana H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on 64th Anniversary of Independence of Ghana.

In each separate letters, His Majesty the King expressed his firm belief on the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Cambodia and those countries.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press