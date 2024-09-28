His Majesty the King to Travel to France Next Week for Francophonie Summit

His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, will attend the XIXth Francophonie Summit in France next week.

According to a royal message AKP received this afternoon, the Cambodian monarch wrote that he would be absent from the country from Oct. 1 to 6, 2024 in order to join the XIXth Francophonie Summit in the French Republic.

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the Senate, will act as the Head of State during His Majesty’s absence, the message added.

Themed ‘Create, innovate and do business in French,’ the XIXth Francophonie Summit will take place on Oct. 4-5 at Villers-Cotterêts and Paris with the participation of around 100 delegations from States and Governments.

The summit, held every two years, provides an important opportunity for the heads of states and governments of La Francophonie to meet and work together to advance shared priorities and discuss important issues.

Cambodia is expected to host the XXth Francophonie Summit in 2026.

So

urce: Agence Kampuchea Presse