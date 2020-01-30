His Majesty the King Visits 560 Farmer Families in Kampong Speu Province

His Majesty Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, this morning visited and gave donations to some 560 farmer families in Rong Roeung commune, Thpong district, Kampong Speu province.

The monarch was accompanied by Samdech Chaufea Veang Kong Sam Ol, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Royal Palace and many other senior officials of the Royal Palace Ministry, as well as local authorities.

On the occasion, His Majesty the King conveyed regards from Her Majesty the Queen-Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk to her compatriots and underlined her special attention to their living conditions.

The monarch also lauded the efforts of the Senate, National Assembly and Royal Government in bringing about peace, political stability and development in all sectors to the country, and of the Cambodian Red Cross in timely assisting the victims of disasters.

After that, His Majesty the King visited and gave donations to six farmer families at their respective homes.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press