His Majesty the King Visits People in Kampong Cham Province

His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni this morning visited about 460 farmer families in Tong Tralach commune, Srey Santhor district, Kampong Cham province.

Accompanied by Samdech Chaufea Veang Kong Sam Ol, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Royal Palace, many other senior officials of the Royal Palace Ministry, and local authorities, the monarch distributed donations to the 460 farmer families as well as some 280 teachers, students and medical practitioners.

On the occasion, His Majesty the King conveyed regards from Her Majesty the Queen-Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk to her compatriots and underlined her special attention to their living conditions.

The monarch also lauded the efforts of the Senate, National Assembly and Royal Government in bringing about peace, political stability and development in all sectors to the country, and of the Cambodian Red Cross in timely assisting the victims of disasters.

After that, His Majesty the King visited and gave donations to two farmer families at their respective homes.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press