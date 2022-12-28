Hog Deer Festival in Kratie to Promote Wildlife Conservation

A hog deer festival has been orgagnised in mid-December at Prek Krieng Pagoda in Sambo district, Kratie province to raise awareness and strengthen wildlife conservation, according to WWF-Cambodia.

At least 147 people, including Buddhist monks, villagers, youth, rangers, representatives from Kratie Provincial Department of Environment, local authorities and WWF staffs, participated in the two-day event, organised to honour forest and wildlife values, promoting the connection between religious beliefs, culture and natural resources conservation.

The participants also paid respect to hog deers and other wild animals that died from snaring, habitat loss and hunting.

The event was also an opportunity for strengthening the patrol practice by members of the local community, as well increasing the awareness of the villagers about the need to protect wildlife, stop land encroachment and completely end poaching, snaring, hunting with dogs in protected forest areas.

The 2022 hog deer (Axis porcinus) population report revealed 84 individuals roaming the grassland habitats in Prek Prasob Wildlife Sanctuary, Mekong Flooded Forest, Kratie province. The survey result showed the presence of multiple fawns, indicating a reproduction of the rare spices is taking place in its natural habitats.

In Cambodia, the species was once considered extinct until its rediscovery in 2006 in Kratie, with their presence confirmed by camera-trapping.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press