Hoiana Shores Golf Club Earns Coveted Spot in Top 100 Golf Courses in the World 2023

HOI AN, Vietnam, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hoiana Shores Golf Club at Hoiana Resort & Golf is proud to announce its remarkable achievement of being named one of the Top 100 Golf Courses in the world by Golf World Top 100. What sets this recognition apart is that Hoiana Shores Golf Club is not only the sole golf course in Vietnam but also the lone representative from Asia to make it onto this esteemed list.

Renowned and seasoned industry veterans played an instrumental role in evaluating and selecting the winners. The panel consisted of individuals with extensive experience and knowledge in the golfing world. Notable panelists include Chris Bertram, Golf World Top 100 Courses editor, who has played all of the UK, Ireland and Continent’s finest courses, and Darius Oliver, a respected course writer & architect who has played an impressive 2,000 courses worldwide. Joining them were David McLay-Kidd, a celebrated architect with expertise in the UK and America, and Jimmie James, who has personally experienced more than 70 courses on the Golf.com World Top 100 list.

“Hoiana Shores Golf Club being recognized as one of the Top 100 Golf Courses in the world fills us with immense pride,” stated Steve Wolstenholme, President & CEO of Hoiana Resort & Golf. “It serves as a testament to the unwavering dedication, collective effort, and hard work of our entire team. We are committed to providing exceptional service and outstanding amenities, and this recognition further strengthens our resolve.”

Situated in Central Vietnam, Hoiana Shores Golf Club boasts a breathtaking 71-par championship link course. With meticulous attention to detail and a seamless integration with the natural landscape, the 18-hole course offers a challenging yet captivating experience for golfers of all levels. Set against the backdrop of the picturesque coastline, it is an oasis of tranquility and beauty.

Adding to the allure of Hoiana Shores is its exceptional Club House, where golfers can indulge in first-class amenities and services. The Club House is also home to the 1552 Bistro, where guests can relish a delightful fusion of local Vietnamese delicacies and international classic dishes, meticulously crafted by our accomplished culinary team.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed panelists who evaluated the golf courses for the Top 100 list,” expressed Steve. “Their expertise and discerning evaluation process have added significant value to this recognition. As we move forward, we remain dedicated to the pursuit of excellence, further solidifying Hoiana Shores Golf Club at Hoiana Resort & Golf as a premier golf destination.”

Beyond the world-class golf course, Hoiana Resort & Golf offers a comprehensive array of accommodation, dining, and entertainment options within an integrated resort setting. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in luxury, as well as experience an extraordinary golf holiday. To learn more about our exclusive Golf Holidays package and reserve your place on the renowned Hoiana Shores Golf Club, please visit www.hoiana.com or contact our reservations team at +84 235 858 8888.

About Hoiana Resort & Golf:

Hoiana Resort & Golf, Vietnam’s pre-eminent luxurious integrated resort, is located on the pristine coastline near the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Hoi An, Vietnam. In the 2023 Travel+Leisure Asia Pacific Luxury Awards, Hoiana was honored with the prestigious title of “Third Place in the Integrated Resort Category”, making it the only resort in Vietnam to be listed. The stunning 4-kilometer beachfront complex features four luxury hotels – Hoiana Hotel & Suites, offering 141 beautifully appointed suites; New World Hoiana Hotel, with 476 guestrooms; New World Hoiana Beach Resort, boasting 330 elegantly and sustainably designed rooms and suites; and Rosewood Hoi An (opening soon). Additionally, Hoiana Residences provides a home away from home with 270 luxuriously and spaciously appointed apartments overlooking lush gardens or the East Sea.

The integrated resort is also home to more than 10 world-class restaurants serving over 12 types of cuisines, from authentic Vietnamese, Korean, Chinese, and international flavors. It also provides cutting-edge gaming entertainment with over 140 tables and 300 electronic games offering a variety of exhilarating gaming options.

The resort also boasts a magnificent 18-hole golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., the Hoiana Shores Golf Club. The 71-par links course offers one of the most compelling golf experiences in South East Asia and challenges players with a rewarding game. The clubhouse, spanning over 6,000 sq.m., is set to be one of the largest clubhouses in Asia and hosts a comprehensive suite of facilities. The course was awarded “Best Golf Course in Vietnam 2022” and “Top 10 Best Golf Course in Vietnam 2022” by Vietnam Golf & Leisure Awards and recently placed 15th among the ‘Top 100 Golf Courses in Asia’ in an accolade jointly organized by Golf Travel Korea and Golf Travel China, recognizing excellent golf courses and promoting golf culture across the Asian continent. Highly regarded as the “Oscars” of the global golf club industry, the Asian Golf Awards honored Hoiana Resort & Golf as the “Best Golf Resort in Asia Pacific” and awarded Hoiana Shores as the “Best Golf Course in Vietnam” in Nov 2022.

Hoiana has completed its first phase of an overall $4 billion development project, encompassing 1000-hectares of land just south of Hoi An, Quảng Nam. With an ambitious development plan in the pipeline, Hoiana will continue to set a new benchmark for luxurious tourism in Vietnam while balancing its cultural heritage, to bring economic prosperity and opportunity to the central province of Quang Nam.

